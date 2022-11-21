It’s Thanksgiving week, and the Erie City Mission is making sure everyone can enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

For the past 20 some years, Erie residents have been coming to the Erie City Mission for their free thanksgiving turkey.

This year was no different.

Just requiring proper ID, folks received a turkey and a bag full of all the fixings to feed the family… thanks to the Erie community.

“It is actually made possible by our community partners. Maplevale is one of our biggest partners, so we do order quite a few turkeys from them,” said Erin Layden, Erie City Director of Development.

Other community partners help with the cost, an important gesture to insure as many people as possible can benefit from this giveaway.

“We get a lot of volunteers. We have what we call a street team ministry. They go out in the early morning, they’re giving out hot breakfast sandwiches, hats, gloves, coats, to those who don’t have anything,” said Layden.

City mission officials say there will be no Thanksgiving meals on Thursday because of all the other organizations providing meals.