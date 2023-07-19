United Way of Erie County is receiving a grant to establish a Community School at Erie High.

The Erie Community Foundation is giving a $2 million Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Transformational Philanthropy Grant to United Way of Erie.

This investment will be used in a partnership with Erie’s Public Schools to launch a Community School initiative.

The Community School model identifies and removes nonacademic barriers to learning that low income students face daily.

“It’s a big step for us and we’re kind of on the bleeding edge with the high school. There’s not too many high school Community School models across the United States, so we’re forging new ground with this. We’re very excited about it and we’re confident that it’s going to make a big difference,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie’s Public Schools.

Polito says the program will be ready to launch for the 2024/2025 school year.