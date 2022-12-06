A local community college president is being appointed to the transition team of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.

Chris Gray of the Erie County Community College is being appointed as a member of the Higher Education Committee of the Education and Workforce Group.

He says the committee’s job will be to work with the governor-elect team to ensure the systems are in place to continue the work by Governor Wolf in education.

“I think part of why we were chosen is the fact that we’re up in the northwest portion of the state, governor-elect has been committed to making sure all portions of the state are elected. And Governor-elect Shapiro also knows the good work that we’re doing here at Erie County Community College focused on getting people to work,” said Chris Gray, founding president, Erie County Community College.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gray says he is honored and humbled to be a part of the transition team among other college university presidents, faculty, and other notable Erie figures.