The future of Erie County’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is clearer tonight.

Erie County Council voted in favor of the appointments of three new members during their meeting Tuesday evening.

Since October, six members of the nine member DEI Commission have been removed by the Erie County Executive. Brenton Davis suggested in some cases there was a perceived conflict of interest.

“Our intention has never been to stop, hurt, disassemble Equity Inclusion. We just want to make sure it’s done right,” said Brain Shank, chairman, Erie County Council.

The three appointees who will now join the commission are Jonathan Atkinson, Dr. Ricardo Escajadillo, and Mario Andrew Medina.