Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, along with Erie County Council members, visited Penn State Behrend on Thursday to learn more about “Project Resolve” and how potential funding could benefit the region.

County council members made the trip after some members began questioning if investing $5 million to “Project Resolve” with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is allowed.

County Executive Brenton Davis said not only is it legal, but he said it will have a large impact on Erie and the region.

One council member who voted no in the last meeting said he supports “Project Resolve,” but is still unsure how this qualifies for ARPA funding.

“We have an issue with the ARPA money. If this wasn’t ARPA money, I think it’d be, it would be a lot easier [of a] decision. Because I know people are still suffering out there. But one thing is, this project will produce jobs. It might take a while,” said Terry Scutella, D, Erie County Councilman.

If the $5 million is agreed upon, Penn State University has agreed to match the funds.