Erie County Council spent a great deal of time at their meeting Thursday night discussing the prospect of a countywide municipal authority assisting local fire and EMS.

County officials said there is much to be done and worked on before the late March proposal becomes a realistic idea.

The county executive’s administration recommended the business management consulting firm “Strategy Solution” to help the county navigate the process and conduct research, but some council members argued that not all municipality leaders and supervisors were on board with the authority.

Council also announced with the departure of County Clerk Julie Slomski, Megan Moore, who is the current deputy clerk, will serve as interim county clerk starting July 17 until the position is filled