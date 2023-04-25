Erie County Council elected to push forward with obtaining $1 million for fire and EMS in the county.

The plan was to request funding to provide transformational grants to departments and services throughout the county as needed.

However, $1 million is only a drop in the pond in helping relieve the EMS crisis as one southwest county representative told WJET.

“They simply can’t handle the calls. Fifty-one percent of their calls are actually out of the four municipalities that they’re supposed to cover. The fact of the matter is we have a crisis because we simply can’t provide as responsive of a service as we’d like to without assistance from county government,” said Gary Nietupski, attorney helping fire and EMS.

Funding for those transformational grants comes from gaming revenue funds rather than American Rescue Plan funds.