Erie County Council was packed Monday evening with dozens of people who wanted to speak on pressing issues, like developments at the Blasco Library.

However, the council ruled that to save time, one person should be appointed to speak on the topic of the library.

When all was said and done, public comment itself lasted for about two hours.

“I think anytime you go into a process like this, all you can hope for is that council listens diligently to the voices they heard tonight, to the administration’s position, and they take into account what their constituents want, the people whom they represent. I think we got what we asked for in that regard,” said Bill Speros, Erie County solicitor.

When it came time to look at the vetoes, the council needed a super majority to override Erie County Executive Brenton Davis’ vetoes — that’s a minimum of five votes of the seven total.

Council ruled in favor of keeping most of the positions at Blasco, specifically each and every currently occupied job being threatened excluding a part-time position in the Millcreek branch, by a vote of 5 to 2. However, they did remove a handful of vacant positions.

Funding for the Erie County Human Relations Commission was also at risk of being vetoed, but the council unanimously voted to overrule Davis.

And for Pleasant Ridge Manor — whose funds were threatened to be cut in half — their funds were restored by the council.

“We got to see how the county executive can utilize his powers and you got to see how county council can agree or disagree. All we have to do is have the magic five. Some things we gave in on, some things we took away because we try to be solid for the taxpayers,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman.

WJET spoke to an incoming member of the county council, who has been active in attending these budget meetings so he can get off to a good start come Jan.1.

He said the packed crowds at council meetings show that the people are concerned about its direction.

“If you’ve got a fully packed council chamber and people are flowing out into the hallways, you’ve got a bit of a problem. Actually, you’ve got a big problem. I’m very focused on adding stability to county government,” said Rock Copeland, county council elect.