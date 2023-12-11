In the latest version of the proposed 2024 budget, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said Erie County Council agreed to reduce the original tax increase of .85 mills to .65 mills.

“Ultimately we had to reduce some services, eliminate some vacant and currently occupied positions in Erie County Government,” said Davis.

Davis said most of the positions are vacant, with nearly half a million dollars being saved as a result.

“Those savings are going to carry forward. Carry forward is your projected savings, so this is just a half a million this year. That’s not counting the cost to coverage, medical insurance coverage being self-insured, the long-term pensions and the cost moving into the future,” said Davis.

The largest ticket item being vetoed within the proposed budget is $1.6 million for ARPA funds to fund Erie County attorneys for indigent people who cannot afford an attorney.

“This is irresponsible in the fact that it is not recurring revenue, so we vetoed that based on the fact that we have to make the best long-term choice. The only long-term and sustainable way to do this is through the general fund to ensure that these services are funded in the future. Otherwise, we would have a six to seven in a half million-dollar deficit starting in 2024,” said Davis.

Davis said to keep Erie County moving in the right direction, certain investments are needed.

“There’s only two ways that government can be funded, that’s through pro-growth and pro-investment. To grow our tax base or to raise taxes, I prefer the pro-growth economy. This is a difficult step. This is something I absolutely did not want to do, but we have no other choice,” added Davis.

Davis said ARPA funding should be leveraged and said ARPA dollars need to go towards supporting projects like Project Resolve, Project NePTWNE and the Blasco Library Project.