Three new positions might become approved by Erie County Council.

The Erie County Executive has requested three new positions be in place for economic development roles to help Erie County.

People in these positions will respond to negative economic impacts of the public health emergency by assisting businesses to attract more workers.

More than a total of $600,000 of American Rescue Plan money will be used to fill the positions salaries.

Chairman Brian Shank said that these positions will be an investment into our community.

“I want it to be invested into our community, to make our community better so we can have a better tax base, so we can bring people out of poverty. We can get these jobs in here and get people trained and make our lives better and make our lives in Erie County better,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

There was no vote tonight, however, there will be a second reading on this at the County Council meeting next week.