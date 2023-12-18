A special veto meeting is taking place Monday night with the Erie County Council regarding the recent vetoes from the county executive in the proposed 2024 budget.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank said the meeting will involve going line by line through the proposed budget to fix the vetoes sent down by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

Shank added this meeting is the last step for the proposed budget and vetoes could stick based on the way the county council votes and hopes a middle ground can be found on Monday.

“It is a democracy, it’s not a kingdomship. We vote as a team, and that’s why we have to have a super vote and people forget about that. You got to have five to overturn the vetoes,” said Shank.

“Do I know my county council members and their voting habits? Absolutely not. I can think about it and I can make a hypothesis where they’re going to go with it, but it will all come out tonight.”

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.