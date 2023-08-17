(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County job seekers will have more opportunities to improve job searches and maintain their careers thanks to new state grants.

According to a release, two regional projects have been approved for state funding through the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development grant program.

“One of the first steps to self-sufficiency is landing a job,” State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-3rd District) said. “People who are actively searching for jobs should have access to the tools that not only let them find the best employment opportunities in Erie County but also allow them to be successful when given their next opportunity.”

The two Erie County programs approved for funding include:

Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) Educating workers on digital fundamentals and job-seeking support Offering lessons on typing, Excel, PowerPoint, email, document organization, scanning and printing documents, safe internet use, resume and cover letter creation and more

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants/Erie Field Office Providing linguistic and cultural instruction for a minimum of 120 refugees who have been in the U.S. for fewer than five years Includes formal instruction and open lab time



State Representatives Pat Harkins (D-1st District) and Bob Merksi (D-2nd District) also commended the new funding and how it will help the region’s employees attain additional skills needed to succeed in the modern workforce.

“Digital literacy isn’t just a plus on a job resume – for many employers, it’s a requirement. This new funding will help ensure more job seekers in Erie have critical tech skills that provide a foundation for a successful career,” State Rep. Merski said.

“The challenges and language barriers facing folks who arrive in our country seeking to start a new life for themselves and their families can be formidable – especially when it comes to securing work. The new funding will help make that process easier by providing linguistic and cultural instruction for individuals seeking to enter the workforce,” said State Rep. Harkins.

The release also states the Department of Labor & Industry announced $90,000 in grant funding for Erie County apprenticeships and 14 other counties in the region through Steamfitters Local 449.

View the full list of programs approved for digital literacy funding across the commonwealth online.