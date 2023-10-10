(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office, assisted by the Erie Fire Department, will hold a series of gun buyback events, with the first one happening on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of this event is to provide a safe place for the disposal of firearms and act as an alternative approach to reducing gun violence.

Participating residents are asked to safely transport their unloaded firearms in the trunk of their vehicle to the drop-off location at the Erie Fire Department’s Central Station, located at 208 W. 12th St. They can then enter the fire department parking lot through the 12th Street entrance.

Those participating should remain in their vehicle while the firearms are removed from the trunk. They will then be paid in the form of gift cards, ranging from $100 to $200, and can then leave through Sassafras Street.

Rifles, handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic weapons will be accepted. Ammunition is also accepted but not for payment.

“Our gun buyback event will provide a safe and anonymous way for the community to turn in firearms they no longer need or want. The event will help keep our community safe by reducing the chance of theft, self-harm and accidental discharges. Improperly stored guns pose a serious risk in homes with children,” said District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz.

This event is financed through the DA’s Office drug forfeiture funds and will have no cost to Erie County taxpayers.

For more information, visit the district attorney’s website at ErieDA.org or email Dacrimewatch@eriecountypa.gov.