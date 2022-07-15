(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Public Safety is conducting a Disaster/Storm Siren Test in some areas across the county on Friday afternoon.

The following areas in Erie County will hear the test Friday, July 15:

12:00 City of Corry

12:00 Elgin Beaver Dam

12:15 Union City

12:30 West County, Edinboro and McKean

12:45 Mill Village

13:00 (1 p.m.) East County

The test is performed four times a year to ensure the siren operates properly during an emergency.

Fire Siren: The fire siren goes off in the event the fire company is dispatched for a fire, motor vehicle accident or rescue situation. It cycles up and down for a total of three short bursts.

Storm Siren: Storm siren goes off in the event of severe weather to notify the general public to seek immediate shelter and tune into NOAA weather radio or other media sources for information. The siren is activated and will sound for a steady 3-minute cycle.