Erie County Executive Brenton Davis outlined his new “Fusion Cell” that he said will allow the region to take the lead in economic development.

On Tuesday, May 3, Erie County Council passed the proposal to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to create a “Fusion Cell” department. The Fusion Cell will manage and report the ARP funds in the county.

Davis said it will also take the remaining $26 million and help leverage that into $100 million through other state and federal funds.

“We need to have the capacity and the positions to research the grants, identify the areas that we need to identify them in, in terms of programming and where we make our investments. Also, properly report those so Erie County taxpayers are not placed on the hook for an improper investment,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

With the Fusion Cell approved, the county will begin searching for a director, assistant director and office manager.