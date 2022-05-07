Erie County Executive Brenton Davis outlined his new “fusion cell” that he said will allow our region to take the lead in economic development.

On Tuesday, Erie County Council passed the proposal to use American Rescue Plan money to create a “fusion cell” department.

The fusion cell will manage and report the counties ARP funds.

Davis said that this will also take the remaining 26 million and help leverage that into 100 million dollars through other state and federal funds.

“We need to have the company and the positions to research the grants, identify the areas that we need to, identify them in terms of programming and where we make out investments, and then to also properly report those so Erie County tax payers are not placed on the hook for an improper investment,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

With the fusion cell approved, the county will begin searching for a director, assistant director, and office manager.