Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is looking to focus his efforts towards leading economic development within the county.

Davis considers making economic development a priority to be another aspect of his role as Erie County Executive. He is turning his focus to contributing to an economic boost in the county, so much so that he wants to run the department himself.

“It’s time for the county executive and economic development that we have here in Erie County to step up and do the job that tax payers have funded,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the county executive is looking to continue investing in business and the community in a way that has not been done before.

“The quickest pathway to economic growth here is going to be developing the businesses that already exist, that already have a foothold. If we could see a 10 to 15% growth in our local businesses that would have a rippling effect through our economy exponentially,” Davis said.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority shared their plans as the county executive looks to lead economic development.

“The Redevelopment Authority is going to continue to stick to its mission. We’re going to continue to work with our Board of Directors and other community partners. We have great support from the community, great support from the city,” said Chris Groner, Vice President of Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

Davis shared how he views his role in his new plan.

“I look at it much like the maestro symphony. I’m not there to play any one instrument in particular, but if all those instruments do their own thing it doesn’t make very nice music. So it’s my job to coordinate that to make sure we get it right,” Davis said.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority is looking to move forward with their current plans as it is the communities interest.