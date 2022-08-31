Erie County officials have presented funding to help three area fairs.

The Albion Fair, Erie County Fair at Wattsburg, and the Waterford Community Fair were in attendance to receive $5,000 each from the county.

County Executive Brenton Davis said the fairs show the communities a glimpse into the life of local farmers that produce food and other needs people use daily.

For the Waterford Community Fair, the money will help fund repairs on the grounds.

“This capital will help us. We’re always pouring money into the building, we have roofs to repair, we have to paint. Right now, we spent $25,000 on bleachers, believe it or not. So this is money will help that cause,” said John Burawa, president, Waterford Community Fair.

The Waterford Community Fair kicks off on Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day).