A monkeypox vaccine is now available at the Erie County Department of Health. However, this vaccine is only limited to a select few.

The Erie County Department of Health has received a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine due to the supply chain challenges at the federal and state level.

The vaccines are specifically targeted for people that have come in close contact with individuals who have a confirmed case, or for people that have been in a group setting where a case has been diagnosed even if they had no direct contact.

The director of Community Health Services from the Erie County Department of Health said the vaccine has been administered to the one person who has had a confirmed case in the county.

The director also stated that the process has been going well.

“The vaccine that is being used for monkeypox is a two dose vaccine, 28 days apart. It is a regular injection. For people who know the old smallpox vaccine — because that’s really what this is, a smallpox vaccine — it’s not that injection that left a scab on your arm or anything like that,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Services for the Erie County Department of Health.

Berringer said that it will be a while before the vaccine is expanded to a broader population.