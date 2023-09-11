People around the region came together at the Blasco Library in downtown Erie Monday morning for the 9/11 Memorial Service.

Monday, September 11, 2023 marks 22 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and the service served as a reminder so we never forget those who put themselves in harms way to help save other people that day.

Retired New York firefighter Barton Fendelman was the keynote speaker at the memorial service, sharing his time as a firefighter and reflecting on the events that happened on Sept. 11.

“The most important, we never forget those lost on that day. Those being my friends, my coworkers, but everybody. It’s 343 who ran bravely in when everybody else ran out. They gave their lives doing what they love, but most importantly to save those who were stuck in the buildings,” said Barton Fendelman, retired New York firefighter.

“It was a moment that absolutely changed the way so many of us looked at our lives, and looked at ourselves too. It was that moment where we recognized, as I shared in my reflection today, our vulnerability,” said Reverend Shawn Clerkin.

To celebrate the life saving work of first responders, the community is invited to Liberty Park Monday night where actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will perform a concert.