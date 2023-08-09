(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed a fifth group of mosquitoes in Erie County have tested positive for West Nile Virus with a separate group testing positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.

According to the Erie County Department of Health (DOH), the mosquitoes with West Nile Virus came from a group found in Harborcreek Township on Aug. 1, and the mosquitoes positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus came from Millcreek Township and tested positive on July 27.

This marks the first sample to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus in Erie County since testing was expanded in 2023.

No human cases have been reported for either virus in Erie County and both viruses are spread by infected mosquitoes biting humans. Officials will continue to monitor in the areas where the infected mosquitoes were collected.

The DOH said mosquitoes capable of spreading Jamestown Canyon Virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas which retain water after storm events.

Jamestown Canyon Virus’ symptoms include fever, headache and fatigue, but can also cause severe illness including inflammation of the brain. Most cases of the virus occur in upper Midwest United States.

Only two human cases of the disease have been reported this year in the United States, according to the CDC. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Jamestown Canyon virus or West Nile virus infection.

The DOH offers the following tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reduce the number of mosquitoes around homes and neighborhoods by getting rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers and used tires.

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year. Check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming

For more information on West Nile and Jamestown Canyon viruses, check out the CDC website.