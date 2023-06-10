(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Resources (DCNR) has placed Erie County along with most of the state under high risk for fire damage.

In addition to the recent smoke impacts from the Canadian wildfires, Erie County will be under high risk for fire damage until Monday morning. During high risk times, wildfires can ignite easily, spread rapidly and can be difficult to control.

Erie County Air Quality Index (AQI) is also placed under a Code Yellow, with a AQI of 70 as of Saturday afternoon. Those that are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing activity levels or shorten their time spent active outdoors.

One fire forester for the DCNR said residents and visitors to the area should use extreme caution, or avoid outdoor burning until the area receives measurable precipitation.

In addition to the high risk Saturday and Sunday, the DCNR prohibited all campfires state-wide until further notice, including in designated campsites areas, Friday.

For more information on burn bans and forecast fire damage, check out the DCNR website here and you can check the daily AQI on the AirNow website.