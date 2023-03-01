The Erie County Prison has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

To earn this recognition, the prison had to go through a rigorous professional assessment in areas such as patient care, safety, and disease prevention. The N.C.C.H.S. standards have guided correctional health professionals and administrators for 40 years. The health services administrator at the prison said this is her first accreditation with the corrections center and she was very impressed.

“It ensures that the medical department is being held responsible for caring for these individuals the way that they deserve to be cared for,” said Michelle Earley, a health services administrator at the Erie County Prison.

“With our population of 650 inmates we have incidents that happen here. Our medical department is very on top of things and probably the leader in the western region,” said Kevin Sutter, Erie County Prison Warden.

The warden thanks his entire staff for working together to achieve this recognition.