The Erie County proposed 2023 budget could put several elderly and minority programs at risk.

The proposed budget could cut almost $1 million from the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC). It would target three GECAC programs including Summer Jam, the GED testing site and its area agency on aging.

The CEO of GECAC said if this budget is approved, he’s not sure if the program could ever return in the future.

“These meals are essential, and if they go away there’s nothing really in place that I’m aware of that would replace those services. If we lose the services out of the budget now, I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to get them back in there. So this is a very serious fight for us for the citizens that we’re trying to serve. And hopefully we will be successful,” said Danny Jones, CEO, GECAC.

Jones said he has a meeting scheduled with County Executive Brenton Davis later Monday afternoon.