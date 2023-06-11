(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Public Library (ECPL) is encouraging readers of all ages across the county to keep their minds sharp this summer with the announcement of their annual summer reading challenge.

The Erie County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge kicks off Monday, June 12 and will run until August 12 thanks to their partnership with UPMC Health Plan and Friends of the Erie County Public Library. The challenge is open to all ages and is broken down into four age groups of 0-5 years of age, 6-12, 13-17 and 18+.

The challenge can be completed by logging a minimum of 12 hours of activities they’ve attended over the summer and writing reviews of what they’ve been reading over the summer.

Participants may log their time spent reading or listening to written material in any format including books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, graphic novels, and comics.

All participants will be eligible for a prize drawing after the challenge ends on August 16 as well as grand prize drawings for each age group at their ECPL location.

“UPMC Health Plan recognizes communities that support early reading programs are healthier communities. We encourage all Erie-area children to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge”, said Katie Bool Shafer, manager of community relations for UPMC Health Plan.

Studies show that students can lose up to about one month of learning over summer break, with those from disadvantaged households losing up to three months of learning.

Most of the learning lost over the summer is in math computation, reading and spelling.

For more information on the ECPL and their events, check out their website here.