Erie County 911 services went down around 10 p.m. Sunday night and residents were not able to reach the center by calling on their cellphones.

Sunday night, thousands of Erie County residents were notified that 911 services were down. They were told to instead call on a landline with their emergency. The notification went out around 9:50 p.m. Sunday night.

During the outage, residents could reach 911 by either using a landline phone or by texting 911.

Services were restored around 10:50 pm.

Representatives from the Erie County Department of Public Safety are meeting with several agencies on Monday to discuss the issue.

Officials told us they are working to determine how this happened.

