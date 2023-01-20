The flu has left its mark on Erie County this season, setting a new high for the number of cases.
According to the Erie County Health Department, the county has reported a total of 4,518 cases as of Fri., Jan. 20.
The Erie Times-News reported the previous high was 4,449 cases, while numbers provided by the county put the previous high at 3,885.
On the positive side, the county Health Department’s newest numbers show 64 cases of flu reported last week. That’s down from 125 the week before.
A complete list of flu cases by year since the 2008/2009 flu season can be found below:
Year All Flu Cases
- 2008-2009 526
- 2009-2010 1587
- 2010-2011 854
- 2011-2012 55
- 2012-2013 1187
- 2013-2014 700
- 2014-2015 1183
- 2015-2016 751
- 2016-2017 2112
- 2017-2018 3885
- 2018-2019 2436
- 2019-2020 1664
- 2020-2021 14
- 2021-2022 1942
- 2022-2023 4502