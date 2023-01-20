The flu has left its mark on Erie County this season, setting a new high for the number of cases.

According to the Erie County Health Department, the county has reported a total of 4,518 cases as of Fri., Jan. 20.

The Erie Times-News reported the previous high was 4,449 cases, while numbers provided by the county put the previous high at 3,885.

On the positive side, the county Health Department’s newest numbers show 64 cases of flu reported last week. That’s down from 125 the week before.

A complete list of flu cases by year since the 2008/2009 flu season can be found below:

Year All Flu Cases