The flu has left its mark on Erie County this season, setting a new high for the number of cases.

According to the Erie County Health Department, the county has reported a total of 4,518 cases as of Fri., Jan. 20.

The Erie Times-News reported the previous high was 4,449 cases, while numbers provided by the county put the previous high at 3,885.

On the positive side, the county Health Department’s newest numbers show 64 cases of flu reported last week. That’s down from 125 the week before.

A complete list of flu cases by year since the 2008/2009 flu season can be found below:

Year             All Flu Cases

  • 2008-2009            526
  • 2009-2010            1587
  • 2010-2011            854
  • 2011-2012            55
  • 2012-2013            1187
  • 2013-2014            700
  • 2014-2015            1183
  • 2015-2016            751
  • 2016-2017            2112
  • 2017-2018            3885
  • 2018-2019            2436
  • 2019-2020            1664
  • 2020-2021            14
  • 2021-2022            1942
  • 2022-2023            4502