The pandemic has put a strain on academic progress. The results of a national test have indicated a slide in reading and math scores.

Local leaders told us that while the pandemic has impacted their school district’s test scores, they are working to get students back on track.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress test results have indicated a slide in reading and math scores. The performance of 9-year-olds dropped to scores from 20 years ago.

The pandemic impacted school districts across the region.

The superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District said the pandemic sparked an increase in instruction and intervention for students.

“We hired an academic interventionist in each of our buildings. This is someone who focuses on student data at a very granule level, as well to provide targeted, differentiated instruction to all of our students across the board, whether that’s to remediate students that have had learning loss or to accelerate,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

Dr. Roberts said part of their strategy is offering summer school classes to those who need it.

“We offered summer school for two consecutive years free to all of our students. What we saw this past year around success is that 98 percent of our students who took the summer school classes passed. They were successful. So that’s exciting,” Dr. Roberts said.

In North East, the principal of Intermediate Elementary School said the return to the classroom is helping.

He said they are taking a look at the data from state summit of testing, benchmark testing from the district, and formative assessment data that’s collected throughout the year.

“We’re a very data driven school district. So we utilize all that data and our teachers do a great job in kind of diving right into that data to examine areas of strength and areas of focus moving forward, insuring that our curriculum is aligned to the standards that we know are going to be assessed,” said Brian Emick, principal, North East Intermediate Elementary School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

School officials told us that while scores may have suffered, the pandemic has made staff more proactive about helping students be more successful.