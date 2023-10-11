Erie’s Bayfront now has a new historical marker dedicated to the U.S.S. Wolverine.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) is recognizing the warship with a marker at Wolverine Park in downtown Erie.

In the 1840s, the U.S. Navy ship, first called the U.S.S Michigan, was assembled and launched in Erie.

The vessel was renamed in 1905 as the U.S.S Wolverine.

The SONS of Lake Erie noted it’s important to document this moment in history as the ship was part of the Pennsylvania Naval Militia until 1923.

“It was the first iron-hulled ship in the United States Navy, and it served the City of Erie for almost 80 years. During that time, it trained a lot of sailors as a training ship,” said Jerry Skrypzak, president, SONS of Lake Erie. “It’s the first natural harbor on the Great Lakes, and it was just natural that this could become a marine community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 163 ft. steam-powered paddle ship no longer exists; it was scrapped in 1949.