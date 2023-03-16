The City of Erie Fire Department is hoping to secure body cameras using grant funding from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Wednesday evening, Erie City Council voted on the first reading of an ordinance that will approve grant funding for three body cameras, and other equipment.

It’s a $15,000 PEMA grant for the City of Erie Fire Department.

The city’s chief fire inspector explained how the body cameras could benefit the department.

“If there’s question as to what happened at any incident, the body cameras are going to be proof that this did or did not happen at this specific incident. The police department has been using them for some time, so we’re going to talk to their officers,” said Don Sauer, Erie’s chief fire inspector.

The City of Erie Police Department acquired body cameras in 2021 and Police Chief Dan Spizarny said they have been effective.