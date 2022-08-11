The Erie Fire Department has received a grant to purchase more fire safety equipment.

The City of Erie Fire Department has received a $250,000 grant to help fund apparatus for the city’s public safety operations, state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced Thursday.

“Erie’s firefighters are some of the most dedicated out there, but they can’t do the job without a full complement of working equipment,” Merski said. “Apparatus requires constant maintenance, and outdated equipment is costly to replace. This funding is going to help replenish resources the department badly needs.”

Harkins said, “Our community’s firefighters risk their lives for us when they go out into the front lines. Securing this funding is going to help ensure they have equipment they can count on as they work to protect the rest of us.”

The funding is being administered through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).