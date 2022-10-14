(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Food Co-op is seeking local egg producers who can provide dozens of eggs to their stores.

While the country is dealing with skyrocketed prices for eggs caused by supply chain issues, the Erie Food Co-op has been mostly insulated from those concerns. Even during the pandemic, the local community-owned stores maintained a steady inventory while box stores had empty shelves.

“Any of the shortages, we have not really seen here. I think it’s because we’ve had such a diverse amount of suppliers — even when the toilet paper thing was happening, we had one or two days we didn’t have it, but we were one of the few places where you could get it,” said LeAnna Nieratko, CEO and general manager of the Erie Food Co-op.

Eggs, however, are still in need at the Co-op. The co-op opened a second location this year, and they’re hoping to increase their supply. The Erie Food Co-op is asking local farmers to submit an application to supply eggs.

“There’s no egg shortage here, we’re just trying to increase the number of suppliers we have to meet the demand,” Nieratko said. “We have a need for more eggs because we opened our second location, so we are now selling more eggs. And on the other hand, it’s more difficult to order large quantities of eggs because of things that are happening in the farming world.”

The co-op is hoping for local producers who can deliver 50-100 dozen eggs each week. Producers should be able to deliver reliably, deliver the product on time, and the hens should be cage free and the eggs ethically produced, Nieratko said.

The co-op works with a national supplier to ensure a stable supply, but Nieratko also said the co-op prioritizes local producers.

“Local is always preferred for a lot of different reasons,” she said.

A handful of egg producers can meet the same needs as one major producer, but if one major producer has a catastrophe (like a bird flu outbreak) it can disrupt the entire supply chain. Nieratko also noted that local egg producers are easier on the environment with a short distance to cover for smaller quantity orders. Finally, local producers are safer for the customers — when there’s a national recall, that often is because one major supplier has had an issue that has not impacted local producers.

The co-op currently has three local egg suppliers. The new applicants would add to that roster (“The more the merrier,” Nieratko said).

Egg prices nationally have neared historic levels. Earlier this year, the cost of a dozen eggs exceeded $3 for only the second time in history. According to the Consumer Price Index compiled by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average price for a dozen eggs in September was about $2.90, up more than a dollar over a year ago when they were about $1.83. Much of that supply shortage and increased cost is being blamed on the bird flu outbreak and inflation in other areas. That jibes with what Nieratko is hearing from farmers and national suppliers (she added that she has heard that hotter temperatures impacted how many eggs hens were laying this summer).

Because the co-op is community owned, it has a greater focus on maintaining prices and buying power. Money spent at the co-op is kept in the community as much as possible. The local farmers and co-op work together to set prices. But local farmers are faced with increasing feed and fuel prices just like any other farmer throughout the country, so inflation can be felt at the co-op.

And while providing meat and dairy to the public can come with several logistical hoops and bureaucratic red tape, supplying eggs is a relatively simple process, Nieratko said. The application to be a supplier can be found on the Erie Food Co-op Facebook page. Nieratko added that the co-op will help the egg suppliers navigate the process.

Finally, locally produced eggs just taste better, Nieratko said.

“I am by no means an ‘eggspert,’ but when the chickens are treated better and they’re healthier, they lay better eggs,” Nieratko said. “You can tell by the color of the yolk the quality of the egg you’re getting — the darker the yolk, the better the egg.”