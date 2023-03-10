(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park will have some new visitors setting up shop to sell food and refreshments to park-goers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Matthew Greene, Presque Isle State Park operations manager, are now accepting sealed bids for an opportunity to have food trucks operate at Presque Isle State Park.

The DCNR intends to grant non-exclusive licenses to up to four separate trucks to sell food and refreshments from mobile units at four locations at the park.

To submit a sealed bid, they must be received in a sealed envelope and mailed to the following address:

Program Services Section, Bureau of State Parks, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 8th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301. (The back of the bid envelope must be clearly marked with the following information: State Park Name: Presque Isle State Park, Bid Number: BSP-2023-CON-16, Bid Opening Date & Time: March 29, 2023, @12 p.m.)

The Invitation to Bidders (“ITB”) and the Bid Form can be obtained by downloading them from the DCNR’s Concession website.

Sealed bids will be opened by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the DCNR, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at noon.

For more information about Presque Isle or Pennsylvania state parks, visit the DCNR website or call the park office at 814-833-7424.