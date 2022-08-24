Erie Gives came together Wednesday to present a check to nonprofits that received large donations during Erie Gives Day.

Over 467 nonprofits received a record-breaking $8.1 million. In 2021, just over $7 million was raised.

The Erie Community Foundation’s president said they are thankful for the donations from the community that typically go towards specific projects or unrestricted expenses. The president also said the donations go towards helping operations continue all year long.

“That is an amazing amount of generosity. The important message I think is that it’s helping over 400 nonprofits in our community,” said Karen Bilowith, president, Erie Community Foundation.

Bilowith said every year they raise the bar for community members to donate and they have not been disappointed yet.