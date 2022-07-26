The Erie Community Foundation has announced its corporate partners and unveiled a record-breaking $470,000 prorated match pool ahead of this year’s Erie Gives Day.

The prorated match pool is meant to encourage giving and means that an additional percentage of money will be added to each gift.

Last year, Erie Gives 2021 broke records as just under 11,000 donors gave over $7 million to be distributed among 438 nonprofits.

“It’s really important to those nonprofits, especially right now during these difficult times with covid, with the economy. These nonprofits are really hurting, and they’re trying to do such amazing work in the community. They can’t do it by themselves, they need support,” said Ann Scott, community outreach manager, Erie Insurance.

The 12th annual Erie Gives Day will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.