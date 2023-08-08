It’s the 13th annual Erie Gives Day — a chance to support local nonprofits.

Fundraising is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, with more than $1.8 million raised so far.

There are 511 local nonprofits to support, which you can do online at ErieGives.org, or at the Erie Community Foundation at 459 West 6th Street in Erie. While there, you can visit local mascots, a food truck and Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., anyone who stops by the Erie Community Foundation can put the name of their favorite nonprofit in a bucket to be eligible for a $500 grant.

In 2022, the total given by donors broke a record at over $7.9 million with over 11,000 donors. The previous year, just over $7 million was raised by more than 10,000 donors.

The Barber National Institute, LECOM, Erie City Mission, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA and Erie Philharmonic as of noon are the top 5 nonprofits by amount raised.

Click here for a real-time look at the leaderboard as Erie Gives Day 2023 continues.