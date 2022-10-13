The Erie Homecoming event is approaching. The conference is just one week away.

Erie Homecoming will be hosted at the Bayfront Convention Center. It’s a two day conference where members of the regional business community gather to learn more about what’s working in the Erie market.

The director of government affairs for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership said community members are invited. He said it’s a chance for residents to learn about investment opportunities and development projects.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who are in business and have been in business for sometime, those who are looking to get into business and expand their business, or just network with leaders in the community to be at this event next Thursday and Friday at the Bayfront Convention Center,” said Curtis Jones, director of government affairs, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Tickets are now available for Erie’s Homecoming.