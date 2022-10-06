This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter.

That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season.

Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to find a warm bed and a hot meal.

Community Shelter Services is trying something new this winter in hopes of helping more people in need.

“We’re going to have hot chocolate, coffee, tea, water on tap all throughout the winter. We just hired a full time cook, so that cook is preparing chili, soup during the day,” said Kane Patron, emergency shelter manager, Community Shelter Services.

One thing common to multiple shelters is the increased need of cold weather gear like gloves, coats and boots.

“They’re actually counting on resources within our community to help them get through. They count on being able to get gloves, hats, scarves, a meal, a safe place to sleep, some place warm,” said Darrell Smith, chief operating officer, Erie City Mission.

Our Neighbors’ Place, a seasonal shelter, is entering its 11th season as an overflow shelter. It’s opening date will be Nov. 16.

“The shelter moves every two weeks. So a different church would take their turn hosting the shelter for a two week time period. And then at the end of the two weeks, everything is packed up and moved to another church for the next two weeks,” said Pat Tracy, volunteer coordinator, Our Neighbors’ Place.

Donations are always needed at the shelters for coats, blankets and boots.