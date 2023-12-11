The holiday travel season is upon us, but many local residents will have to go outside the Erie area to find flights to their chosen destinations.

Erie Regional Airport is still short the flights it lost during the pandemic, including a flight to Washington D.C.

Erie was among 74 airports nationwide impacted when airlines offered pilots early retirements due to the plummet in air travel.

Airport authorities say there’s no immediate plans to add more, but it’s not for a lack of trying.

“We’re talking to all carriers. We’re talking to low-cost carriers to try to get nonstop service between here and Florida, as well as we’re also trying to get more of the legacy carriers, the United and Delta and American to do additional destinations,” said Derek Martin, executive director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority.

Martin said while the process is slow, Erie has everything that’s needed to accommodate additional flights, including four jet bridges, seven gates, and two TSA lanes. He said it simply remains a timing issue in regard to pilots and crews.