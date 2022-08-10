Erie has made the list of charming small towns on Lake Erie.

The list of 11 locations was put together by Worldatlas.com who calls them “places you will not want to skip.”

According to World Atlas, with a population of under 100,000 Erie “preserves some of the quieter essences” of the list’s theme.

Among the attractions highlighted are Presque Isle State Park and the beaches. Other attractions highlighted include the Tall Ships Festival, the Erie Maritime Museum and the Lake Erie Ale Trail.

