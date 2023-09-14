Mayor Joe Schember took the time to recognize the accomplishments of Erie’s Hispanic and Latin Community as we approach Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Friday, September 15 to October 15, and the mayor is showcasing their Hispanic Latino Advisory Council. The mayor’s office is a making history by introducing the city’s first Hispanic Latine Advisory Council.

It’s to bring representation and a voice for all who are apart of the Hispanic community.

“It was a true collaboration of individuals already doing services for the community, with the mayor office and all of his staff, the nonprofit Latino Leadership Association and then also the community,” said Brandy Cortes of the Hispanic Latine Advisory Council.

The council is made up of 11 board members who represent different backgrounds from Latin America, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more.

Cortes explained that the committee is still in need of more voices.

“We can help with educating each of us on all the different cultural diversities within each of our homes and all the rich cultures in Erie that we all love and embrace,” Cortes explained.

One of the highlights this month is Fiesta on the Square that taking place on Sept. 30 in Perry Square.

“If you don’t know too much about the Hispanic community this is the perfect time to come and see how we party, the music, the dancing. We’re going to have a dance competition. So if you don’t know how to dance, this is the perfect opportunity to learn,” said Eddie Ocasio, board member of the Hispanic Latine Advisory Council.

The event will also feature a car show that will include many of the city’s Hispanic car clubs.

“The more we learn about all of our cultures, the better our community can heal,” Cortes said. “It is good to see color, it’s a beautiful thing, and again this is another opportunity for diversity within our own organizations, within the city and within our community.”

Cortes said one of the group’s goals is bringing attention to those that are already speaking on behalf of the community while also getting recommendations on how they can do better.