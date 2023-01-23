An Erie native is overseas reporting from the frontlines of Ukraine.

A correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR), Elissa Nadworny, is reporting in Ukraine.

Nadworny is an Erie native who has worked for NPR for several years now. She says during her time in Ukraine she has connected with many families and has been able to share their stories.

Nadworny says while the impact of the war has been devastating, it has been rewarding to shed light on the issues people are facing.

She says it’s important for American journalists to be in Ukraine for eyewitness reporting.

“Without it we would just be so disconnected from the news. I think that’s just so important, hearing from someone who experienced something like that just makes it so much more real, and so if I wasn’t here doing that I just think it would be a real disservice to the American people and to our audience,” said Elissa Nadworny.

