The Erie Police Department has sworn-in nine newly hired officers.

These nine officers are the first class to be funded by American Rescue Plan dollars. They will soon join a 174 complement of officers.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says it’s a special day, and a diverse group of new officers, which includes two women.

Many of these officers have experience working for law enforcement in other municipalities.

Several of these new hires say they are eager to serve the Erie community.

“I actually worked for the Erie School District Police Department before this. So I’m pretty familiar with some of the youth, and have a good relationship with them. I plan to build that in the PALs program hopefully, and move on from there,” said Tyshawn Parker, Erie Police Officer.

Later this year, more officers will be hired and funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, which will expire in five years.