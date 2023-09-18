The Erie Police Department is now equipped with electric bicycles thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise donated about $30,000 to the Erie Police Department, which spent the money on five new electric bicycles for officers.

Sinise pledged $150,000 to all first responders throughout the greater Erie area at his Sept. 11, 2023 concert, with the Erie Police Department getting a portion of that money.

Officers say these e-bikes are a game changer and can travel up to 28 mph.

“It’s really a better community policing tool. If you’re on a bicycle compared to being in a car you really notice your surroundings. You’re more approachable on a bicycle by the community when they see a police officer on a bicycle. Officers getting that e-bike really gives them an advantage of now being able to cover more distance, get further and get there faster,” said William Marucci, Deputy Chief of Police, City of Erie.

Another five bikes are expected to be added next spring with the help of state funding. State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins pushed for this funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).