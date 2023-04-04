The City of Erie Police Department, alongside the Kia corporation, is giving away steering wheel locks after a disturbing vehicle theft trend goes viral.

Police said that particular 2011 to 2021 Kia models are at higher risk of theft due to their steel keys.

A social media trend highlighted how quickly cars could be broken into and stolen and now they’re looking to help protect people’s vehicles while they work on a software update.

“These individuals were able to steal a vehicle rather quickly basically because these vehicles didn’t have an immobilizer,” said Det. Sgt. Chris Clement, EPD auto theft unit. “Just having the steering wheel lock on the steering wheel is a great deterrent.”

That steering wheel giveaway is happening on Saturday, April 8, in the Erie Police Department’s parking lot. You must reside or work in Erie and be the vehicle’s registered owner.