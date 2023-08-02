Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie residents are invited to voice their input on a transportation study underway in the community.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in partnership with the Erie Western PA Port Authority, wants to hear from the public at a meeting on the East Side Active Transportation Study in the city’s east side.

According to a release, that meeting will be held on August 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Erie Western PA Port Authority — located at 1 Holland Street, Erie, Pa.

The study was conducted within Erie’s east-side community and was oriented along the Bayfront. The primary focus was from Holland Street through Hess Avenue.

Credit: PennDOT

The release states this study builds on previous planning efforts to identify and evaluate new bicycle and pedestrian connections and improvements in the east side community within the City of Erie and along the Bayfront.

Once finalized, the results will be used by partners to develop strategies for funding and implementation of the selected improvements.

Details on the East Side Active Transportation Study will be posted online following the meeting. That page will remain active until August 22 and can be accessed through the PennDOT District 1 website.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Courtney Lyle at clyle@pa.gov or 814-678-7046.