Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history.

A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday.

The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them at their own leisure.

The executive director of the Hagen History Center said that this is a great way for people to see West 6th Street, one of the two federal historic districts in Erie.

“We also have had so much activity going on in this street for the last three years with the restoration. So people are going to get to see properties that even if they have seen them in the past they’ll definitely get to see something new,” said Cal Pifer, Executive Director, Hagen History Center.

The walking tour will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.