For many people, the first day of March signifies the start of spring.

Here in Erie, we’ve had a pretty mild winter, so many of us are already started thinking about spring.

But some are warning that spring hasn’t quite sprung just yet.

“March first in everyone’s mind, they think it’s spring when it really isn’t,” said Harvey Waldinger, the sales manager at Gerlach’s.

It’s certainly been a mild winter this year, and some car owners are considering making changes early.

The manager of Tires for Less on West 12th Street said that there have been some people brave enough to take off their winter tires.

“I’ve been hearing more chatter. We’ve had plenty more calls about, you know, should I do it, are people doing it, but you know today’s the first day of March so it’s still a bit early. A lot of people forget where we live exactly,” said Ryan Loesch, manager of Tires for Less.

Landscapers also are hoping to get a head start, taking their mowers and power tools to Gerlach’s on West 26th for early repairs and touch ups.

While they’re starting to see business pick up, a Gerlach’s manager said that their bigger boom of customers comes later.

“March first usually kicks it off even if there’s snow, things like that, people start to prepare for having to mow. The busiest time is probably about the time you’re needing to mow, mid-April to mid-May,” said Harvey Waldinger, the Sales Manager at Gerlach’s.

We spoke to a tire expert who said that when the weather gets warm like this, it can be bad for your snow tires.

Driving on non-snowy and icy pavement can damage your snow tires, decreasing their tread and lifetime.

“45 degrees is kind of where, if the roads are hotter or it’s above that ambient temperature, it’s not really good for the snow tires. But living in a climate like ours, you really don’t have much of a choice,” Ryan Loesch went on to say.

While both businesses said that they feel as though winter weather will return, they also said that if you feel like getting ahead of the crowds to give them a call.