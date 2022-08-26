The Erie Sports Center has rebuilt its sports dome that collapsed after heavy snow fell this past January.

The dome was built last week and still has a few weeks until sports teams can compete inside. This dome is larger, wider and taller than the previous one, with a new cable system and dome technology.

The same technology is being used by the Tennessee Titans dome and other NFL teams.

On top of the dome is a weather alert system for rain and snow that increases the pressure if needed.

“So the difference you’ll notice in this one is that it has what’s called a full cable bias system where the entire dome is covered in a cable mesh and then allows us to raise the pressure, which means the dome will be hotter and less likely to hold snow or to move in the wind,” said Troy Bingham, owner, Erie Sports Center.

The 12-foot blue strip along the bottom of the dome was requested by baseball, softball and lacrosse teams so they could better see a line drive.