Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you live in the northwestern Pennsylvania area, you might be familiar with how popular sunsets are along Lake Erie.

Some tout Erie County’s sunsets as the best in the world, but it’s not that easy of a thing to prove.

Well, search no more, as this article from February of this year by Newsweek lists Presque Isle State Park in Erie as one of “The 10 Best Spots on Earth to Watch the Valentine’s Day Sunset.”

This article is sure to give you bragging rights for your hometown as we are listed among destinations like Hawaii, Paris, Italy, and Singapore.

The list begins with Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. “Frequently touted as being one of the best places to see a sunset in the world, this state park is off the radar for most people who don’t live in Western Pennsylvania. Swim, bike or play volleyball during the day, then stick around for the real show in one of America’s best no-frills destinations. Picnicking is permitted.”

The list also names other national and international destinations — Four Seasons Resort, Mahé Island, Seychelles; Haleakalā National Park, Maui, Hawaii; Grand Canyon, Arizona; Cartagena Bay Cruise, Cartagena, Colombia; Eiffel Tower, Paris; Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi, Italy; Six Senses Shaharut, Negev Desert, Israel; CÉ LA VI SkyBar, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore; The Globe, Al Faisaliah Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

So, how do you think Erie sunsets compare to these or other destinations?